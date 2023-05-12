Posted: May 12, 2023 2:13 PMUpdated: May 12, 2023 4:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School, Oklahoma Union High School and Copan High School graduations have been moved indoors Friday night because of potential severe weather.

Oklahoma Union's graduation has been moved to the gymnasium. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Bartlesville Radio will attempt to provide a live broadcast of the ceremony on KRIG, however, technical limitations may cause the ceremony to broadcast at a later date.

According to Dewey Public Schools, the graduation will be in the high school gym. Seating will be first-come, first-served. The door to the gym will open at 7:15 p.m. and the Student Center doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for spectators to gather. The graduation ceremony itself will begin at 8 p.m.

You will be able to hear the Dewey ceremony live on KWON and a livestream of the graduation will be available at KWONTV.com.

Copan High School's graduation has moved to the main gym next to the football field. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Bartlesville Radio is planning a live broadcast of Copan's graduation on KPGM. However, technical difficulties may cause the ceremony to broadcast at a later date.

Image by Freepik