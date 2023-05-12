Posted: May 12, 2023 1:34 PMUpdated: May 12, 2023 4:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: Bartlesville Radio received notification that the jury has returned with a verdict shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday. We will update this story as soon as possible.

The fate of a man accused of murdering two people at a Bartlesville bar in 2021 is now in the hands of a jury.

Gregory Lonnell Rogers, of Tulsa, is accused of shooting and killing Austin Standeford and Van Parson at the Kickstand Saloon back in December 2021.

Friday morning, jurors heard instructions from Washington County District Judge Linda Thomas and closing arguments from prosecutors and Rogers’ defense attorney before being sequestered to the jury room shortly after noon.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office claims Rogers went to the bar looking for trouble and murdered the two men after they confronted him about inappropriate actions in the bar and attempted to kick him out. Prosecutors say “You don’t bring a gun into a bar unless you’re looking for trouble, and also announce that ‘I’m strapped.’” They also argued that Rogers wouldn’t have hidden the gun if he was acting is self-defense.

Rogers’ defense attorney Chase McBride argued that the shooting was in self-defense. He contends that there was a fight in the bar and that Rogers was on the ground when he fired the shots. “Mr. Rogers was hit, went to the ground and defended himself,” McBride told jurors.

McBride also questioned why there was no video of the incident when there were security cameras in the bar, but authorities claim the cameras weren’t working on the night of the shooting.

During the nearly week-long trial, prosecutors called 17 witnesses, including 6 witnesses who were in the bar. The defense called 2 witnesses before turning it over to jurors.

We will report on the verdict as soon as jurors notify the court that they have completed their deliberations.