Posted: May 12, 2023 12:58 PMUpdated: May 12, 2023 12:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to possibly take action on a couple of items for the future Emergency Operations Center.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss and take possible action to approve an amendment to the guaranteed maximum price for McAnaw Construction to manage the building of the new warehouse and command facility. Additionally, the commissioners will consider purchasing a forklift for Washington County Emergency Management and consider two independent contractor agreements for emergency operations work during fire management assistance.

The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. one the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone, in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.