Posted: May 12, 2023 5:46 AMUpdated: May 12, 2023 5:46 AM

Tom Davis

KPGM provided live coverage of the graduation for the Class of 2023 of Barnsdall High School on Thursday, May 11.

The event was moved from the football field to the lower gym of the school due to the threat of bad weather.

KPGM's coverage was brought to you by Barnsdall Nursing Home and Holden's Septic Services.