Posted: May 11, 2023 3:56 PMUpdated: May 11, 2023 3:57 PM

Chase McNutt

Track season has come to an end in Oklahoma and that includes the like of the Caney Valley Trojans. The Trojans had their state meet over the weekend and came away with some impressive results. Six athletes qualified in their respective event, and the Trojans had a total of four medalists on the stand.

Trojan head track coach Anthony Fogle talked about some of the results from the state meet.

As mentioned by Coach Fogle, his son, Cooper Fogle, captured a state title in pole vaulting. The Trojans overall had a very solid season and will lose some solid athletes to graduation. Coach Fogle talks about some of those players.

Fogle and his squad wrap up what was a solid year for Trojan track.