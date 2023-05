Posted: May 11, 2023 3:14 PMUpdated: May 11, 2023 3:14 PM

Little Chief Industries hereby announces a special meeting of its directors will be held May 30, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. and May 31, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Meeting place: 2700 SE Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.