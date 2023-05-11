Posted: May 11, 2023 6:43 AMUpdated: May 11, 2023 6:44 AM

Tom Davis

Various school districts have received reports of social media rumors circulating about a future school shooting.

BPS Supt. Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio, "The local police are aware of the reports, but no credible threats have been received. School business is continuing as usual while police step up patrols of our schools. The district appreciates the support of its School Resource Officers and other police officers."