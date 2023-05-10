Posted: May 10, 2023 3:39 PMUpdated: May 10, 2023 3:41 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Nation Social Service is holding a bingo night on May 16, to spread awareness for foster care.

Sylvia Kenderman with the ONSS explains what you can expect from the event.

Bingo Night takes place at the Osage Nation Civic Center at 6 p.m. The vent is open to anyone who wants to join. If you cannot make it but would like to donate you can call at 918-287-5380 or 539-529-0490.