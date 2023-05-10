Posted: May 10, 2023 3:00 PMUpdated: May 10, 2023 3:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department released a monthly report this week, showing 3,702 calls for service in April.

BPD made 1,057 traffic stops in April, provided 244 welfare checks, handled 224 calls to 911, 218 animal calls and responded to 160 disturbances.

The police department also took 57 suspicious activity calls and 41 traffic accidents in April.