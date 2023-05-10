Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: May 10, 2023 5:53 AM

Tom Davis
Despite last night's rainfal, there is not much change in the water level at Hulah Lake.
READING May 10, 2023:
 
  • 5.03 ft BELOW normal
  • Pool elevation is 727.97 feet on 10MAY2023 06:00 hours.
  • At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 6623 acre-feet.
  • Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Wednesday 10May2023 06:00.
  • Conservation pool is 39.47% full.
  • Conservation pool storage filled is 6623 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.17 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
  • Conservation pool storage empty is 10159 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.26 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.

 

 


