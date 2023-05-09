Posted: May 09, 2023 3:48 PMUpdated: May 09, 2023 3:51 PM

Chase McNutt

Nowata has a new mayor, and a historical one at that. Garry Gibson was elected by the Nowata City Council last week to be Mayor, making Gibson the first African American to hold that title for Nowata. Gibson is a former city commissioner and treasurer for Nowata County.

Gibson shared some of his goals with our partners at News on 6.

Gibson said some of his other goals revolve around improving the city’s water and has plans to build a water tower, along with creating more job opportunities in town and make it a place that people want to come to visit.