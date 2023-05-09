Posted: May 09, 2023 3:27 PMUpdated: May 09, 2023 3:27 PM

Nathan Thompson & Kelli Williams

Despite some light rains over the past two weeks or so, the City's overall water supply continues to fall, keeping the area in Stage 3 of water restrictions, Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said this week.

Supply fell to 56.1 percent last week, down from 56.9 percent the week before. This means the City will remain in Stage 3 of the Water Shortage Ordinance with the exception of emergency water rates, which will remain at Stage 2 levels as a rate increase requires a vote of the City Council.

Lauritsen says the council will likely be asked to implement Stage 3 rates if there is no improvement in the situation by the time the council meets again on May 15.

If approved, emergency rates could apply to households using 2,001 or more gallons of water per month instead of only those using 10,001 or more, as outlined in Stage 2.

Here’s a reminder of the restrictions currently in place:

Customers who use more than 10,000 gallons of water per month are paying higher rates.

Outdoor watering is restricted to one day per week, with even numbered properties being able to water on Thursdays only. Odd numbered properties are able to water on Fridays only.

Water pressure has been reduced to the minimum standards allowed by state and federal regulations.

Information provided by the City Beat Newsletter, written by Kelli Williams.