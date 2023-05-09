Posted: May 09, 2023 10:29 AMUpdated: May 09, 2023 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

Prinicpal Chief of Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin Jr., called into Bartlesville Radio for his monthly podcast.

Chief Hoskin congratulated eveyone involved with the new Dewey Community Center that Cherokee Nation just built. The center is at 700 West Durham in Dewey and will be used for council and cultural purposes as well as being available for rental for family events.

The Chief also talked about the 71st Annual Cherokee National Holiday theme was announced this week which is “Building our Nation, Strengthening our Sovereignty.” The theme and art were created and designed to honor Cherokee Nation as a sovereign nation and to proclaim that Cherokees are a traditional people driving progress in a modern world and looking toward the future. Whether that be in new infrastructure, language and culture or building community, the Cherokee Nation thrives today as the country's largest tribe and never forgets the foundation of strength and prosperity paved by Cherokee ancestors.

Hoskin said the tribe is recognizing Missing or Murdered Indigenous People this month with several displays across the reservation. Cherokee Nation’s stand for justice includes several displays throughout the reservation this month featuring red Cherokee tear dresses and ribbon shirt as part of the national Red Dress Project, which has become synonymous with the MMIP movement.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that he and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner propose to increase Cherokee Nation college scholarships from $2,000 to $2,500 per semester over the next two years.

The proposal includes an initial step increase of $250 per semester in assistance beginning this fall and an additional $250 per semester beginning in the fall of 2024, bringing the total per semester award to $2,500.

Those numbers represent the largest number of Cherokee students, both at-large and within the reservation, to participate in the program in Cherokee Nation history. Cherokee Nation expects to spend around $20 million for scholarships during the current academic year.