Posted: May 09, 2023 9:23 AMUpdated: May 09, 2023 10:12 AM
Bartlesville Community Concert Association Presents: Beginnings – The Music of Chicago
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Community Concert Association (BCCA) presents a very special concert on Mother's Day which is "Beginnings – The Music of Chicago" on Sunday, May 14, at 7:30 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center.
Dave and Paula Crawford witht BCCA appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about this upcoming show. Dave said that Beginnings formed in 2002 as a musical tribute to the super-group Chicago. The band makes its home in the New York City metro area and regularly performs for highly enthusiastic and loyal audiences all over the United States. Beginnings performs accurate versions of Chicago’s classic chart-smashing hits (and even a few rare gems) from across their fifty-plus year songbook.
Paula talked about their world-class musicianship and a passion for performance, the band is a live music experience not to be missed. The group’s love of the music and their fans makes for an outstanding and electrifying show every time. Come see the band live, and they promise to “Make You Smile”!
Tickets are avialable at the Center Box Office at www.bartlesvillecenter.com or 918-337-2787.
BCCA has provided excellent family entertainment at reasonable prices since 1935. It has introduced such artists as Victor Borge, Guy Lombardo, Ranson Wilson, Peter Nero, The Canadian Brass, The Chicago Symphony and many other top name acts. And next year's lineup is no exceeption!
Upcoming shows include:
Church of Cash: A World Class Johnny Cash Tribute
Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Location: Bartlesville Community Center
Brandon & James with Effie
Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
Time: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Location: Chanute Memorial Auditorium in Chanute, Kansas
Yesterday Once More: The Sound of Karen Carpenter
Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Location: Bartlesville Community Center
Empire Trio
Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Location: Bartlesville Community Center
