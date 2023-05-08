Posted: May 08, 2023 3:39 PMUpdated: May 08, 2023 3:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

A nice crowd braved a very warm Monday afternoon to celebrate the official groundbreaking on the Bartlesville Agricultural Education Center near Bartlesville High School.

Back in 2021, voters approved the new facility to be built southeast of the high school. Its classrooms, show arena, small barns and greenhouses will complement the existing classrooms and agriculture shop already in use in the existing agriculture building south of the Fine Arts Center near the Bruin Activity Center indoor practice facility.

will shine for years to come. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says he expects the new facility to be one that