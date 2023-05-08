Posted: May 08, 2023 1:21 PMUpdated: May 08, 2023 2:49 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners approved a quote for 12 park benches for $4,749 in their weekly meeting on Monday.

Commissioners Steve Talburt explains why the benches were needed.

The commissioners also approved to appoint Laura Teague to a six-year term for the Osage County Industrial Authority.

The commissioners meet every Monday Morning at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska.