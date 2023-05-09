Posted: May 08, 2023 10:21 AMUpdated: May 09, 2023 2:24 AM

Tom Davis

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for the City of Bartlesville Special Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day.

“We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy. If you have any questions, we strongly suggest you call or come by the week before Election Day if possible. If you find that you do have a question on Election Day, however, don’t hesitate to call.”

Housesays the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

The WashingtonCounty Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PRECINCT PLACE LOCATION

11 Redeemer Lutheran Church 3700 SE Woodland Rd.

12 Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch 4225 SE Adams Rd.

13 Highland Park Baptist Church 300 SE Washington Blvd.

15 Truth Church 4100 Nebraska St.

22 HeartMatters 3401 SE Price Rd.

23 First Church of the Nazarene 3650 SE Adams Rd.

27 Greater First Baptist Church 216 W. 10th St.

28 Spirit Church 2121 S. Madison Blvd.

29 HeartMatters (sub) 3401 SE Price Rd.

32 St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 210 SE 9th St.

33 Revival Time Outreach Center 101 SW Virginia Ave.

46 Oak Park Methodist Church 601 NW Brentwood Ave.

48 East Bartlesville Christian Church 3221 E Tuxedo Blvd., Annex

51 East Cross United Methodist Church 820 SE Madison Blvd.

54 Calvary Chapel 1607 SE Swan Dr.

55 Disciples Christian Church 5800 Douglas Lane

74 Word of Truth Fellowship 16097 NE Bison Rd.

75 Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church 5111 Nowata Rd.

79 Caney Valley Senior Center 329 N Ochelata St., Ochelata

For questions, please contact the WashingtonCounty Election Board at 918-337-2850or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in the City Hall Building. Regular office hours are 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., Mondaythrough Friday.