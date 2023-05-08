Posted: May 08, 2023 10:17 AMUpdated: May 08, 2023 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

Hosting CITY MATTERS on KWON this week was new Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles. He was joined by Library Director Shellie McGill, Adams Golf Pro Jerry Benedict, Interim Police Chief Jay Hastings and City Water Utilies Director Terry Lauritsen.

Golf Pro Jerry Benendict reminded all of the Jr programs and all the charity tournaments hosted by Adams Golf Course. He explained why the golf course is allowed to water only the greens and only when needed. Benedict says losing the greens would cost the city over $2-million and losing the tournaments that bring many people and vendors to town would also cost hundreds of thousands--if not millions--of dollars in positive economic impact.

Shellie McGill listed a few events coming to the library such as the Summer Reading program and and the Book Face challenge where one lucky person will win a prize through May 21st. S hellie also announced a few openings there due to retirements.

Interim Police Chief Jay Hastings invited eveyone to attend the Peace Officer Memorial Day event on May 17, at noon between the Police and Fire Stations downtown with guest speaker US Marshal Clayton Johnson. He also reminded all that the Police Community Meetings will resume on May 9, at 7pm at the city council chambers at city hall.

City Water Utility Director Terry Lauritsen announced that the recent rains have not done much to ease the drought and the low lake levels. He reminded listenert that Barlesville remains under water restricitions.

Lauritsen said that the public swimming pools may not open on schedule due to the low lake levels. He also explained why car washes are still allowed to conduct business. According to Lauritsen, it would be unfair to businesses and workers to be shut down at this point espeacially when the higher fees for higher usage are already in place.