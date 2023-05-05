Posted: May 05, 2023 10:38 AMUpdated: May 05, 2023 10:38 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners on Monday to discuss a variety of items starting with possibly approving and signing quotes for 12 park benches for the courthouse. The commissioners then will move their attention to the Osage Hills Rural Fire Department to possibly sign a contract with Deep South Fire Trucks to purchase a 2000 E-One Pumper for $72,000.

The commissioners will end the meeting with deeming 23 items as junk for the Sheriff and then end of the month reports.

The commissioners meet every Monday at the OSU Extension Building at 10 a.m.