Posted: May 05, 2023 9:27 AMUpdated: May 05, 2023 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

Congressman Josh Brecheen began his day Friday in the Bartlesville area with a stop at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce's Eggs & Issues breakfast at Tri County Tech.

During the breakfast meeting, Brecheen answered several questions from the audience about pressing items in Washington D.C., including if there was discussion at the Capitol about allowing younger people to opt out of Social Security coverage, the state of health care in America and eliminating the federal Department of Education.

. Brecheen says the biggest issue facing the nation is the huge amount of national debt that is looming