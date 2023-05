Posted: May 05, 2023 8:05 AMUpdated: May 05, 2023 8:06 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Oklahoma Wesleyan University will hold its Commencement Ceremony at Chapel Fine Arts Center on Saturday morning at 10:30.

KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 will re-broadcast the audio of the graduation around 12:20 on Saturday afternoon thanks to OKWU Adult Studies and Skyway Honda.

All the info for OKWU Graduation can here found here.