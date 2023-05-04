Posted: May 04, 2023 3:19 PMUpdated: May 04, 2023 3:19 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court this Thursday afternoon on the charge of domestic abuse by simple assault. Jeffrey Rees was seen on a charge stemming from an incident that took place back in December of 2021. According to an affidavit, Rees was at his apartment with his girlfriend, his male roommate and the roommate’s girlfriend.

Rees’s girlfriend, one of the alleged victims, was the one who made the phone call to the BPD. The victim and the roommate were watching a movie when Rees busted into the room and demanded the roommate’s girlfriend leave the residence.

Reese then allegedly threw the roommates girlfriend into the wall several times, before the other victim would try to intervene and she would allegedly be thrown into the wall by Rees as well. Rees is currently being held over on a $2500 bond and his next court date is set for May 10th.