Posted: May 04, 2023 2:46 PMUpdated: May 04, 2023 2:46 PM

Chase McNutt

Enjoy live music on the Lawn at Frank Phillips Home! The Frank Phillips Home invites everyone to come out for “Music on the Lawn” on June 6th. There will be plenty of things going on that will be suitable for the entire family.

Music will be provided by Ann-Janette & the Evolution: a trio featuring Ann-Janette Webster on keyboard & vocals, Donn McCallister on percussion, and Mike Hough on the upright bass that blends classic jazz standards, favorite pop tunes from different eras and their own piano-driven originals.

Pack a picnic, games, and your lawn chairs for this free family event! It will again be on June 6th, and it’ll take place from 6 pm – 7:30 pm at 1107 SE Cherokee Ave.