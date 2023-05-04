Posted: May 04, 2023 12:49 PMUpdated: May 04, 2023 12:58 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Nation had a ribbon cutting Thursday morning for the opening of Wakon Iron Community Building. The 17,000 square foot community center features plenty of space for dancing, hand ball and several other activities. The building reflects the needs expressed by stakeholders.

Osage Nation Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear talks about the upgrades in the kitchen.

Chief Standing Bear finished his speech congratulating all of those who were involved in helping the future of the Osage Nation prosper.