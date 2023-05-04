Posted: May 04, 2023 9:44 AMUpdated: May 04, 2023 10:09 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Regional United Way held their annual meeting Thursday morning at Tri County Tech, recapping fundraising throughout the year, and honoring several companies and individuals who led the way with supporting the nonprofit.

Lisa Cary, the organization’s president, says United Way raised $2.323 million in 2022, surpassing their goal of $2.3 million. The annual Bartlesville Regional United Way Golf Tournament raised a record $985,000.

Bartlesville Regional United Way supports multiple community partners across Nowata, Osage and Washington Counties, and added The Cottage as a new agency this year. The organization also presented awards to companies and individuals who stepped up to support United Way.

Here’s a listing of the companies and individuals who received awards

Board of Directors Award: Dianne Martinez and Kathy Waddell

Campaign Coordinator Award: Stevie Williams

Groundbreaker Award: ConocoPhillips

Cornerstone Award: Phillips 66

Pillar Award: QuikTrip; Truity Credit Union

Foundation Award: Arvest Bank

Ignite Award: Ernst & Young; Ascension St. John Jane Phillips; ChevronPhillips; AEP/PSO; Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay P.C.

Spark Award: Blue Sky Bio; Zachry Construction; KWON/KYFM/KRIG/KPGM; Bartlesville Public Schools

Spotlight Award: ConocoPhillips

Illuminate’ Award: Molly Collins; Brynn Barron

Volunteer Award: Joe Beffer

Campaign Chair Award: George Halikiades

Golf Tournament Award: The John Family