Posted: May 04, 2023 6:30 AMUpdated: May 04, 2023 6:30 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford called into Bartlesville Radio for our monthly podcast. Our topics centered on the debt ceiling and the border crisis.

We asked the Senator about the looming debt ceiling. Lankford talked about the very real threat we face from our skyrocketing national debt. According to Lankford, President Biden refuses to even negotiate regarding the debt ceiling, despite serving as the lead negotiator for the 2011 debt ceiling conversation as vice president and previously voting to oppose debt ceiling increases as a senator.

Lankford made it clear that Biden is obviously willing to negotiate the debt ceiling in general, just not right now for some reason.

The Biden Administration said this week that Biden has no plans to drop his demand for a clean debt ceiling increase, even after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s warning that Congress may only have until June 1 to avert a disastrous default.

Lankford and his team are currently working on Volume 7 of Federal Fumbles, his federal waste book, which lays out ways to address our spending. It will be out in May.

Lankford continues to highlight specific examples of waste in the federal government and how to address it.

For months and months and months, Lankford has been calling on the Biden Administration to fix the chaos they have caused at the border.

Title 42 is the last line of defense that the US CBP has to stop immigrants from coming across the border. The US will be seeing a flood of illegal border crossers coming into the US when Title 42 ends on May 11 at the southern border.

Senators James Lankford and Kristin Sinema are planning a trip to the southern border later this month.