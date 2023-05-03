Posted: May 03, 2023 3:20 PMUpdated: May 03, 2023 6:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

James Edward Horton, Jr., 53, allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed one victim in the hand Tuesday afternoon.

According to an affidav it, Bartlesville police were called to a park in the 500 block of Bucy where a female stated Horton was swinging a knife and stabbed another male victim in the hand. Officers approached the park's restroom, where Horton was reported to be and commanded him to come out. He complied with the order and was placed under arrest.

When the restroom door opened, officers also notice the smell of pepper spray. Horton said one of the victims used pepper spray on him.

The victims told officers they had brought their child to the playground and when the child needed to go to the restroom, Horton allegedly tried to entice the child into the restroom. The victim tried to take the child to another restroom and recognized Horton as someone who recently burglarized his house.

When the victim attempted to get out of the restroom, Horton allegedly started swinging a knife, stabbed the victim's hand and then the victim used pepper spray to protect himself. The victim then called 911.

Horton has an extensive criminal history, including previous charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and arson. The Washington County District Attorney's office plans to file a sentence revocation on one of the charges based on the new charges.