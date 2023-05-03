Posted: May 03, 2023 3:01 PMUpdated: May 03, 2023 3:05 PM

Dalton Spence

A weekend of disc golf is in store on May 13 for the Walk With Thad Benefit Tournament. Thad is a three-year-old boy who needs a specialized surgery to help his muscles and bones to develop properly.

Thad was separated from his birth family after severe abuse from his biological father which led to shaken baby syndrome. Quickly after, the Turney family adopted him and his twin brother when Thad was five months old.

Justin Turney talks about the process they are going through right now.

The tournament is at the Lodge at Taylor Ranch Moccasin Creek. Cost is $40 per team in a team of two. Check in for the tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. Starting at 12:45 p.m. free lunch raffle drawings and a silent auction to finish the event.

Shirts are available for sale, and you can make donations at www.WalkWithThad.com. To sign up for the tourament, click here.