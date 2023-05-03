Posted: May 03, 2023 9:18 AMUpdated: May 03, 2023 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) invited seasoned citizens to continue their path of lifelong learning with four weeks of fun courses this summer.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life.

You are invited to call 405-744-5868 or email olli@okstate.edu for questions or enrollment.

Bartlesville Summer 2023 Course Offerings

Course registration opens Monday, April 24, 2023.