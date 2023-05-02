Posted: May 02, 2023 4:54 PMUpdated: May 02, 2023 5:05 PM

Chase McNutt

Nowata Public Schools announced last Friday that long-time Nowata teacher Angelia Franke had won the OEA award for teaching excellence. Angelia has been teacher at Nowata since 2002, and almost a life-long resident. She talks about what it means to her to win this award.

Franke is no stranger to these kinds of awards, as she was also selected as the Nowata Public Schools teacher of the year back in 2013. Franke talks about where the OEA awards ranks in her professional career.

If you would like to listen to the full, in-depth interview with Franke, click here.