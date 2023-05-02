Posted: May 02, 2023 3:47 PMUpdated: May 02, 2023 3:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

One of the co-founders and the vice-chairman of Bartlesville Education Promise has died.

Ginger Griffin passed away on Saturday in Bartlesville. He was 89.

Back in 2015, he and a group of concerned citizens formed Bartlesville Education Promise to help Bartlesville Public School students to be more successful in school and to boost high school graduation rates.

To date, Bartlesville Education Promise has raised more than $1 million to fund its programs.

Services for Ginger Griffin are pending and will be announced at a later date. We’ll have more information on his memorial service when it becomes available.