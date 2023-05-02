Posted: May 02, 2023 3:45 PMUpdated: May 02, 2023 3:45 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court this week on multiple charges, including trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, proceeds from drug activity, and possession of paraphernalia. Thomas Conway was pulled over by police after officers tracked him down going 45 mph in a 25-mph zone.

After being stopped, officers discovered 17 grams of marijuana in the vehicle. According to an affidavit, Conway admitted to not having his medical card. Officers also noticed a plate of food in the passenger seat that it appeared Conway did not want to be searched. Officers searched the plate and found a white plastic baggie containing 29 grams of methamphetamine.

Police also found $642 on Conway’s person, two $100 bills, $440 in twenty-dollar bills, and twenty $1 bills. Conway is being held over on a $150,00 bond and his next court date is set for May 26th.