Posted: May 02, 2023 3:24 PMUpdated: May 02, 2023 3:24 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska’s search for a new superintendent has ended as the school board announced Chris Tanner will be the school’s next superintendent Monday afternoon.

Tanner has been the Nowata Superintendent since the 2018-19 school year and was a principle at Copan before becoming a superintendent. Pawhuska is a familiar location for Tanner as he has experience working in the school district.

Tanner takes office officially on July 1.

Tanner replaces current Superintendent David Cash who announced his retirement in March. Cash spent five years as Pawhuska’s superintendent.