Posted: May 02, 2023 10:44 AMUpdated: May 02, 2023 10:45 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Nation is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Wakon Iron Community Building. Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and other Osage Nation Officials will be in attendance to give remarks.

The Wakon Iron Building is approximately 17,000 square feet and reflects the needs expressed by various stakeholders in a growing and active Osage community.

The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m. located at 181 Wakon Iron Blvd in Pawhuska.