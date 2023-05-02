News
Bartlesville
Posted: May 02, 2023 8:48 AMUpdated: May 02, 2023 8:49 AM
CITY MATTERS with Loren Roszel
Tom Davis
Ward 2 Bartlesville City Councilor Loren Rosezl appeared on CITY MATTERS on KWON to recap Monday's city council meeting.
The council approve the BDA's recommendation for incentives for the incoming Whataburger restaurant the Neal's Homestore.
The council also pared down six possibile options for the First Christian Church Building to just two. The one option that got all the attention was for Buffalo Roam soundstage and film institute.
Roszel ended with inviting everyone to his town hall meeting set for May 11, 6:30pm at the Bartlesville Public Library.
