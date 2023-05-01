Posted: May 01, 2023 6:46 PMUpdated: May 01, 2023 6:46 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council and Public works authority met in back-to-back meetings on Monday night for their regular monthly meetings on short agendas. For the City Council, they started with Judge John Holden giving the oath of office to Ralp Stafford out of Ward 2 and Wayne Sell of Ward 1.

They would next approve the minutes from the meeting from the previous month, and a recent emergency meeting. They would then adjourn and start the public works authority meeting.

The biggest talking point was the water updates for Dewey and if they were going to follow suit with Bartlesville on water restrictions. Here was Mayor, Tom Hays response.