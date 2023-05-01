Posted: May 01, 2023 1:18 PMUpdated: May 01, 2023 1:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners met Monday morning to award several construction bids for phase one of the new Emergency Operations Center — specifically bids to construct a new warehouse on Bison Road, just south of Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Contractors say they should be able to begin work on the project soon.

In other business, the commissioners approved an agreement with Summit Fire and Security for annual inspections of the fire suppression system at the Washington County Correctional Facility.

causing traffic to come to a stand-still. Commissioner Mike Dunlap also spoke on a concern that he had with safety on the Turner Turnpike. He says while traveling back and forth to Oklahoma City on county business, major accidents have occurred on the turnpike