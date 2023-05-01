Posted: May 01, 2023 10:47 AMUpdated: May 01, 2023 10:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department is investigating a second ATM burglary that occurred on April 29 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

According to the police department, the suspect vehicle was found unattended in the middle of the 4200 block of Brookline Drive. One cash box was found in the 4900 block of Baylor Drive and a second cash box was located in the 5100 block of Harvard Avenue.

If you have any information, please contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.