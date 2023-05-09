Posted: May 01, 2023 10:36 AMUpdated: May 01, 2023 10:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

Early voting for the franchise agreement between the city of Bartlesville and AEP/PSO begins on Thursday. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, said early voting is open to all voters.

Early voting is available on both Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington County Election Board, located on the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

The franchise question on the ballot will allow PSO to have access to the right-of-way for electric lines and also allows PSO to recuperate fees for that service for the next 25 years within Bartlesville city limits. Only registered Bartlesville voters will have access to the voting booth.

Here is a link to the sample ballot for Bartlesville voters

Here is a link to the story on what voters are deciding for the May 9 election.