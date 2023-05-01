Posted: May 01, 2023 10:25 AMUpdated: May 01, 2023 10:25 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning for their regular weekly meeting, in what was a shorter one than usual. The Commissioners awarded two bids before starting discussions of the courthouse improvements.

Here are Commissioners Troy Friddle and Paul Crupper discussing the courthouse improvement process.

Emergency Manager Laurie Summers was also in attendance to give updates on multiple avenues. Most importantly being on the radio repeaters for the first responders radio project.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex, and the meeting is open to the public.