Posted: May 01, 2023 10:21 AMUpdated: May 01, 2023 10:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and GRAND Mental Health will be holding several Community Lunch and Learn sessions throughout the month in Pryor, Stillwater, Nowata and Bartlesville.

Larry Smith, the CEO of GRAND, says the goal of the sessions is to connect communities with resources and to break down the stigma associated with mental health.

The Bartlesville lunch and learn will be at noon on Wednesday, May 24 at the Bartlesville Community Center. The Nowata session will be at noon on Thursday, May 25 in the Maybury Center at First Church of God.

The sessions are free and open to the public.