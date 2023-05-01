News
Bartlesville
Posted: May 01, 2023 9:53 AMUpdated: May 01, 2023 9:57 AM
Bartlesville Women's Business Expo
You are invited to the Bartlesville Women's Business Expo, May 11, 5:30pm to 8:30pm at Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd, in Bartlesville.
Appearing onCOMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter invited ladies to shop the booths featuring businesses owned/operated by women in our community and win prizes from them as well
Booth Browsing is 5:30pm to 6:30pm; then Dinner & Program!
This year’s guest speaker is Lynne Jordan from Indiana and she will share about "Balanced Living in a Tilted World".
RSVP by noon Tuesday, May 9, to Carol L: 785-840-8128 or Carol S: 918-333-5368 or bladiesconnection@gmail.com. $14 for Dinner, Program, Door Prizes! Payment requested for unkept reservations as catering will be done ahead of time. www.facebook.com/Bartlesville-Ladies-Connection. This event is hosted by Bartlesville Ladies Connection. www.okkansasstonecroft.webs.com, www.stonecroft.org
