Posted: May 01, 2023 9:53 AMUpdated: May 01, 2023 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the Bartlesville Women's Business Expo, May 11, 5:30pm to 8:30pm at Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd, in Bartlesville.

Appearing onCOMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter invited ladies to shop the booths featuring businesses owned/operated by women in our community and win prizes from them as well

Booth Browsing is 5:30pm to 6:30pm; then Dinner & Program!

This year’s guest speaker is Lynne Jordan from Indiana and she will share about "Balanced Living in a Tilted World".