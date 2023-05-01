Lowe Family Young Scholars has a new name, but the mission remains the same.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director Michael Secora announced that Lowe Family Young Scholars is now Youg Scholars of Bartlesville.

Barry W. and Karen Lowe unveiled the Lowe Family Young Scholars Program on February 23, 2006, by announcing that they had partnered with Oklahoma State University and were endowing $1 million to provide sholarship opportunities for children in low-income Bartlesville schools.

The name was changed to clarify to the local partners that the organization has no affiliation to the large store chain or others names Lowe in the community.

The mission of the Young Scholas Program remains as it has always been was which is to assist academically promising yet economically disadvantaged students in the Bartlesville Public School System to earn a college degree.

Secora said that mentors play a key role in assisting academically promising, yet economically disadvantaged students in the Bartlesville Public School System to earn a college degree.