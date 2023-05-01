Posted: May 01, 2023 9:19 AMUpdated: May 01, 2023 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

The annual local prayer event for the National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, May 4, at HeartMatters, 3401 Price Road in Bartlesville. This year celebrates 72 years of Prayer for America from 1952-2023. A local interdenominational committee is organizing the Bartlesville prayer event.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNCECTION, co-coordinators Deb Cook and Dorea Potter said local ministers, ministry leaders and community leaders will be participating in the service with Praise & Worship starting at 6:30 p.m. and Prayer Time at 7 p.m.

Families are encouraged to attend this special time of prayer for our nation, state and community. The theme for the 2023 National Day of Prayer observation is from James 5:16B “The Effective, Fervent Prayer of a Righteous Man Avails Much.”

HeartMatters is in the former Canteen or Mutual Girls Club building just west of Homeland and the fire station.