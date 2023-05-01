Posted: May 01, 2023 5:24 AMUpdated: May 01, 2023 5:26 AM

Chase McNutt

Bartlesville’s own James Droz got the amazing opportunity on Saturday to announce an NFL draft pick for one of his favorite NFL teams, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs were the Draft hosts for this year, so it was a short trip for Droz to make up over the weekend.

Here is Droz’s pick announcement.

Droz took the world by storm last year by starting a Tik Tok account using his famous catchprase "what happened uh?" Droz, a big Chiefs fan, has gotten to meet the team now, stand on the sidelines for a Chiefs game, and now has gotten to announce a draft pick.