Posted: Apr 28, 2023 12:45 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2023 2:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

Multiple agencies are searching for a Bartlesville teen, who has been missing since April 14.

in the Tulsa or Sapulpa areas. Capt. Andrew Ward with the Bartlesville Police Department says 17-year-old Tehi Jack Chibitty has not been seen by his parents and he has not been in school for two weeks. Ward says authorities believe he may be with an older female and could possibly be

Chibitty is described as a Native American male, 5-foot, 10-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.