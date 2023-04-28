Posted: Apr 28, 2023 5:30 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2023 6:28 AM

Tom Davis

The Grand Opening of Cliff's Design Center set for today, Friday April 28, has been postponed until later due to personal reasons.

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce said in an email, "Cliff’s has had a family emergency and has to postpone the ribbon cutting for now. In the meantime we wish their family all the best!"