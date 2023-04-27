Posted: Apr 27, 2023 6:20 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2023 7:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

Four former Bartlesville Public School teachers were honored Thursday evening as they were inducted into the Bartlesville Public School Foundation's Educator Hall of Fame.

At a ceremony inside the Community Hall at The Center, hundreds of public school supporters gathered to hear about and honor these teachers.

this to say about Ms. Wade. Rita Wade was a legacy inductee. She began her career in Kansas, before moving to northeast Oklahoma. She started with the Bartlesville Public Schools in 1972 and retired as a reading teacher from Central Middle School in 1994. Ms. Wade passed away in 1996. Her children accepted to award on her behalf. Earl Sears, who was principal of Central during her tenure, had

Bartlesville is a great community to teach in. Darrell Ballard began his teaching career in the small Nowata County town of Alluwe. Two years later, he moved to Bartlesville where he was a teacher, coach and counselor at the high school and Central Middle School. Mr. Ballard retired in 1999. He says

makes in people's lives is unique. Jean Fincher became a substitute teacher in South America. After she received her degree, she taught for four years in Texas. In Bartlesville, she was a teacher at Jane Phillips, Wilson and Hiland Park elementaries, and Madison and Central Middle School. Ms. Fincher retired in 1991. She says the difference Bartlesville schools