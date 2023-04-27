News
Posted: Apr 27, 2023 6:20 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2023 7:14 PM
4 former educators honored in Bartlesville
Four former Bartlesville Public School teachers were honored Thursday evening as they were inducted into the Bartlesville Public School Foundation's Educator Hall of Fame.
At a ceremony inside the Community Hall at The Center, hundreds of public school supporters gathered to hear about and honor these teachers.
Rita Wade was a legacy inductee. She began her career in Kansas, before moving to northeast Oklahoma. She started with the Bartlesville Public Schools in 1972 and retired as a reading teacher from Central Middle School in 1994. Ms. Wade passed away in 1996. Her children accepted to award on her behalf. Earl Sears, who was principal of Central during her tenure, had this to say about Ms. Wade.
Darrell Ballard began his teaching career in the small Nowata County town of Alluwe. Two years later, he moved to Bartlesville where he was a teacher, coach and counselor at the high school and Central Middle School. Mr. Ballard retired in 1999. He says Bartlesville is a great community to teach in.
Jean Fincher became a substitute teacher in South America. After she received her degree, she taught for four years in Texas. In Bartlesville, she was a teacher at Jane Phillips, Wilson and Hiland Park elementaries, and Madison and Central Middle School. Ms. Fincher retired in 1991. She says the difference Bartlesville schools makes in people's lives is unique.
Linda Shipley came to Bartlesville from Cleveland, Oklahoma in 1993. She was the speech and debate teacher at Bartlesville High School for 23 years before going to Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa. She retired in 2021, but not before receiving several accolades and awards. Ms. Shipley says it was all thanks to her students.
