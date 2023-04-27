Posted: Apr 27, 2023 4:46 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2023 4:46 PM

Chase McNutt

Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, received unanimous approval Wednesday for a bill aimed at regulating opioid substitution treatment programs. House Bill 2686 is named for Hannah McKenzie, who died of a methadone overdose in 2017.

Oklahoma City Senator Paul Rosino, who presented the measure on the senate floor, gave a little more background on the bill.

Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, is the House principal author of the measure.

Mark and Shana McKenzie said they had never even heard of methadone before losing their daughter. Through their extensive advocacy and research, they learned that there is no tracking or oversight at these clinics and advocated for accountability. The couple expressed their gratitude to the members they've worked with on this issue, calling the bill a first step toward addressing the problem.