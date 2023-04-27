News
Osage County
Posted: Apr 27, 2023 2:07 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2023 2:07 PM
Osage County Sheriff's Office to Hold Barnsdall Exercise
Nathan Thompson
The Osage County Sheriff's Office Special Operation Team will be holding a live training exercise Thursday evening near the old Train Depot in Barnsdall.
The sheriff's office said on their social media page that the training will include a large presence of law enforcement officers in Barnsdall and asked residents to not be alarmed as it is a training exercise only.
Photo courtesy of Osage County Sheriff's Office.
